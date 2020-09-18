OFFERS
YCSO requesting help to solve cold-case homicide

The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in solving the cold-case homicide of Arleen Cilione. It has been 18 years since the victim in this case went missing from the Prescott area. If you provide any information that leads to an arrest in this case, you could earn a cash reward. To provide information please call Yavapai Silent Witness at 1-800-932-3232 or submit a tip at yavapaisw.com. All tips are anonymous. (YCSO/Courtesy)

Originally Published: September 18, 2020 10:55 a.m.

