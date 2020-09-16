Patriot Day parade draws the crowds in Williams
WILLIAMS, Ariz. - Hundreds of people participated and observed the Patriot Day parade in Williams Sept. 12. Eighty entrants lined up for the parade.
Many people observe Patriot Day as a day to remember those who died in the terrorist attack on Sept. 11, 2001. The Sept. 11 attacks, often referred to as 9/11, were four coordinated attacks by Al-Qaeda, an Islamist terrorist group, against the United States.
The attacks resulted in 2,977 fatalities, over 25,000 injuries, and substantial long-term health consequences. It also resulted in over $10 billion in infrastructure and property damage. It is known as the single deadliest terrorist attack in human history and the single deadliest incident for firefighters and law enforcement officers in the history of the United States, with 343 and 72 killed, respectively.
Photo Gallery
Patriot Day Parade 2
- Flagstaff man pleads guilty to starting 2019 fire in Canyon
- Vacation rental website bans 1-night rentals in Arizona, cites large gatherings
- Patriot Day Parade this weekend in Williams
- General Manager steps up to lead by example, with focus on positive attitudes
- 15 kayakers, paddle boarders escape injury after microburst hits Watson Lake
- Arizona man gets probation for Mexican gray wolf killing
- Patriot Day parade draws the crowds in Williams
- City approves $51,000 for Christmas decorations
- Caboose to make its way from Kansas to Williams for museum
- Preserving Route 66: New design guide to help Williams business owners retain Route 66 history
- Flagstaff man pleads guilty to starting 2019 fire in Canyon
- Skydiving plane crashes at Grand Canyon
- Obituary: Laurence Cesar Madrid
- Man allegedly kidnaps, assaults girlfriend at Kaibab Lake
- Small plane crashes at Grand Canyon's South Rim entrance
- Arizona man gets probation for Mexican gray wolf killing
- 120-acre glamping business coming to Valle
- Unsecured load causes injury on South Road in Williams
- Pilot identified in plane crash outside Grand Canyon
- Vacation rental website bans 1-night rentals in Arizona, cites large gatherings
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: