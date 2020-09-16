Patriot Day parade draws the crowds in Williams

WILLIAMS, Ariz. - Hundreds of people participated and observed the Patriot Day parade in Williams Sept. 12. Eighty entrants lined up for the parade.

Many people observe Patriot Day as a day to remember those who died in the terrorist attack on Sept. 11, 2001. The Sept. 11 attacks, often referred to as 9/11, were four coordinated attacks by Al-Qaeda, an Islamist terrorist group, against the United States.

The attacks resulted in 2,977 fatalities, over 25,000 injuries, and substantial long-term health consequences. It also resulted in over $10 billion in infrastructure and property damage. It is known as the single deadliest terrorist attack in human history and the single deadliest incident for firefighters and law enforcement officers in the history of the United States, with 343 and 72 killed, respectively.