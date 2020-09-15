OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Free Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Discovery Map Event Calendar Grand Canyon Tour Guide Williams Tour Guide
e-Edition
WILLIAMS LOCAL NEWS
GRANDN CANYON LOCAL NEWS
REGIONAL & STATE
SPORTS
OUT OF THE PAST
OPINION
FEATURES
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Discovery Map 928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Event Calendar Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Purchase a Photo RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)

Subscribe Now
Williams News Logo
Grand Canyon News Logo
Trusted local news leader for Williams AZ and the Grand Canyon
Thu, Sept. 17
Weather  80.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Williams reports zero cases; Coconino County reports 134 total deaths

Dr. Sabrina Solt conducts coronavirus drive thru COVID-19 swab test in the parking lot at Impact Church May 4, 2020, in Scottsdale, Arizona. Free saliva based testing is available starting Sept. 2 in Flagstaff. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Dr. Sabrina Solt conducts coronavirus drive thru COVID-19 swab test in the parking lot at Impact Church May 4, 2020, in Scottsdale, Arizona. Free saliva based testing is available starting Sept. 2 in Flagstaff. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Originally Published: September 15, 2020 12:26 p.m.

As of Sept. 14, there are no active cases of COVID-19 in the city of Williams and one reported case in the 86046 zip code. There have been a cummulative total of 67 cases within the 86046 zip code since the initial spread of the virus in Arizona in early spring, according to Coconino County officials.

Active cases are removed from the list after 14 days, the time experts believe the virus is no longer present.

Ash Fork and Parks each have 1-5 cases recorded since March, and Grand Canyon Village has recorded 47.

There have been 5,536 new tests administered in the state of the coronavirus, but no new deaths as of Sept. 14.

The Arizona Department of Health Services has recorded 208,512 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state since the pandemic began.

The death toll is 5,322.

Coconino County

There are 3,397 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Coconino County and 134 deaths as of Sept. 14.

Testing available

Free saliva-based diagnostic COVID-19 testing is now available at Northern Arizona University (NAU) and Fort Tuthill County Park in Flagstaff.

Coconino County Health and Human Services (CCHHS) has partnered with Arizona State University, Arizona Department of Health Services and (NAU) to offer the testing.

Testing will be available beginning Sept. 2 at the NAU Fieldhouse and beginning Sept. 8 at Fort Tuthill County Park.

Testing at Fort Tuthill County Park, 2446 Fort Tuthill Loop, Flagstaff, Arizona is available Sept. 8 onward, Monday - Friday,10 a.m. – 3 p.m. and Saturdays from 8 a.m. – noon (saliva testing and nasopharyngeal testing available)

Saliva testing at the NAU Fieldhouse, building #30; 1050 Knoles Drive, Flagstaff is available starting Sept. 2. Testing is open to all and is available from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Saturday until November 24. The testing center will be closed on Labor Day.

Individuals seeking COVID-19 saliva testing are asked to register in advance to expedite the testing process. Information and a link to testing registration is available at www.coconino.az.gov/covid19. Those seeking testing will be asked to create an account and enter the agency code SALIVATEST. Although advanced registration is highly encouraged, anyone unable to complete the advanced registration online will be able to register at the testing site.

Test results will be available within 48 - 72 hours from the time specimens arrive at the lab. Those tested will receive the results through an online portal.

Inclement weather may require short pauses in testing site operations to ensure the safety of staff and individuals seeking testing. Notifications of operation pauses will be posted on the Coconino County Facebook page and at the testing sites.

Testing is free of charge and is provided on a first come first served basis. Everyone at the testing site is required to wear a mask or face covering.

More information and resources on COVID-19 is available at www.coconino.az.gov/covid19 or at the County COVID-19 Information Line at (928) 679-7300.

Suicide Prevention Month

September is Suicide Prevention Month. If you are thinking about suicide or are concerned about someone else, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255. Skilled and trained counselors are available 24/7 to talk, answer questions, and help you navigate this challenging situation. You are not alone, and help is a phone call or chat away. Learn more at https://justicementalhealth.com/resources-support/#covid19.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Free saliva-based COVID-19 testing available at Fort Tuthill and NAU
Williams COVID-19 cases at 34, county reaches 2,583 positive cases
Williams cases at 1; Coconino County extends COVID-19 surge testing
Williams reports zero cases; Coconino County reports 125 deaths total
County: Residents asked to wait 5-8 days from exposure for testing
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
Sports
Obituaries
Regional & State