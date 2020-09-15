OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Free Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Discovery Map Event Calendar Grand Canyon Tour Guide Williams Tour Guide
e-Edition
WILLIAMS LOCAL NEWS
GRANDN CANYON LOCAL NEWS
REGIONAL & STATE
SPORTS
OUT OF THE PAST
OPINION
FEATURES
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Discovery Map 928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Event Calendar Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Purchase a Photo RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)

Subscribe Now
Williams News Logo
Grand Canyon News Logo
Trusted local news leader for Williams AZ and the Grand Canyon
Thu, Sept. 17
Weather  80.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Trapp to face Fritsinger in general election council seat runoff

Dawn Trapp and Craig Fritsinger will be in the general election for the final Williams City Council seat. (Submitted photos)

Dawn Trapp and Craig Fritsinger will be in the general election for the final Williams City Council seat. (Submitted photos)

By Wendy Howell
Originally Published: September 15, 2020 12:46 p.m.

WILLIAMS, Ariz. — The city of Williams has announced that Dawn Trapp will face Craig Fritsinger for the third open council seat in the general election Nov. 3.

According to city officials, although Trapp received a majority votes she will face Fritsinger in the general election because of a city ordinance that counts by ballot.

Many Arizona cities no longer count by ballot but use majority votes following session law that was added to House Bill 2126 that required a city or town with a population over 5,000 to use the new majority votes cast formula, according to the League of Arizona Cities and Towns.

During the 2015 legislative session, the new form of calculating was codified into A.R.S. 9-821.01.

The procedure is optional for towns with a population of less than 5,000 under the revised statute, and Williams has not adopted the count by votes.

Councilmembers Mike Cowen and Frank McNelly received a majority of ballots cast in the primary election. Cowen received 26.4 percent (486) of the votes, McNelly receiving 23.8 percent (438) votes. Trapp received 19.8 percent (364) of the votes and Craig Fritsinger received 16.7 percent (308). Michael Vasquez received 13.4 percent (247) of the votes, according to the Coconino County Elections Office.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Final count: McNelly and Wurgler retain council seats
Election update: Coconino County to post 'unofficial' election results Aug. 12
Williams city council early election results in
Early election results: Williams voters select mayor, councilmembers
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
Sports
Obituaries
Regional & State