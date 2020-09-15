OFFERS
Spring draw now open for turkey, javelina, bison and bear
Application deadline is Oct. 13

Bison managed by Arizona Game and Fish graze at Raymond Wildlife Area east of Flagstaff. Game and Fish also manage the herd at House Rock, near the North Rim of Grand Canyon National Park.
Photo/AZGFD

Bison managed by Arizona Game and Fish graze at Raymond Wildlife Area east of Flagstaff. Game and Fish also manage the herd at House Rock, near the North Rim of Grand Canyon National Park.

Originally Published: September 15, 2020 12:17 p.m.

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — The Arizona Game and Fish is now accepting applications for permit-tags issued through the draw process for 2021 spring hunts

The 2021 tags are for spring turkey, javelina, bison and bear hunts, along with raptor capture.

The deadline for the department to receive all applications is 11:59 p.m. (Arizona time) Oct. 13. Applicants must possess a valid Arizona hunting license to apply for a hunt permit-tag. That license must be valid on the last day of the application period (Oct. 13).

Game and Fish recommends hunters know their department ID to help speed along the application process. A department ID is necessary in order to submit an application. There are three ways to locate a department ID: Log into your AZGFD portal account, and click on “View Details” under “My AZGFD Dashboard;” check your hunting or combination hunt and fish license if it was purchased online; or call AZGFD at (602) 942-3000 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

More information is available at www.azgfd.com/Hunting/Draw.

