Obituary: Cheryl Yvonne Holloway Talley

Cheryl Yvonne Holloway Talley, 73, passed away peacefully at home the morning of Saturday, August 22, 2020 after a long battle with lung cancer.



Cheryl was born in Crawley, Louisiana on November 29, 1946, daughter of the late Randall and Jeanette Holloway.



A loving mother and homemaker, Cheryl was selfless, kind and strong. Once her children left home to begin their careers, Cheryl and George moved to Parks, Arizona and built their dream cabin.

It was while living in Parks that Cheryl found a new career and spent many joyful years working with the Grand Canyon Railway. Cheryl was also very proud of the work that she and her team did in the Parks, Arizona area for the 2010 Census. Cheryl loved reading, cooking, sewing, shooting, taking care of her family and dogs and spending time with her grandchildren.

Cheryl is survived by her two sons, Matthew and Mark Devitt, five grandchildren, one sister, Kimberly Holloway DeBlanc, and her boyfriend of 11 years, Herb Bridgman.



She is preceded in death by her late husband of 22 years, George Talley, of Slidell, Louisiana and Parks, Arizona.

Cheryl requested an intimate family memorial. No public service will be held.