OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Free Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Discovery Map Event Calendar Grand Canyon Tour Guide Williams Tour Guide
e-Edition
WILLIAMS LOCAL NEWS
GRANDN CANYON LOCAL NEWS
REGIONAL & STATE
SPORTS
OUT OF THE PAST
OPINION
FEATURES
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Discovery Map 928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Event Calendar Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Purchase a Photo RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)

Subscribe Now
Williams News Logo
Grand Canyon News Logo
Trusted local news leader for Williams AZ and the Grand Canyon
Thu, Sept. 17
Weather  80.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Applications being accepted for AZ Game and Fish Commission

Arizona Game and Fish Department releases rainbow trout into Dogtown Lake May 11.
Photo by Loretta McKenney.

Arizona Game and Fish Department releases rainbow trout into Dogtown Lake May 11.

Originally Published: September 15, 2020 12:15 p.m.

PHOENIX — The Governor’s Office is accepting applications for the Arizona Game and Fish Commission through Sept. 17. The commission welcomes applicants who are knowledgeable and passionate about Arizona wildlife and its long-term conservation.

Residents of Apache, Cochise, Coconino, Graham, Greenlee, La Paz, Mohave, Navajo, Pima, Pinal, and Yuma counties are eligible to apply. The commission is structured to ensure representation from a variety of counties, and therefore residents of Gila, Maricopa, Yavapai, or Santa Cruz counties are ineligible for this vacancy.

Applications must be received or postmarked no later than 5 p.m. Sept. 17. Applications received or postmarked after the deadline will not be considered.

More information about the Arizona Game and Fish Commission is available at www.azgfd.com/agency/commission. Individuals also may contact the Governor’s Office of Boards and Commissions at (602) 542-2449.

Information provided by Arizona Game and Fish

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Arizona Game and Fish accepting spring hunt applications by mail through Sept. 11
Applicants sought for Arizona Game and Fish Commission
Arizona Game and Fish accepting applications for Heritage Fund grants
AZGFD accepting applications for spring hunt permits through Oct. 10
$75,000 in grants available for new hunters, angler clubs from AZGFD
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
Sports
Obituaries
Regional & State