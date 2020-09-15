Applications being accepted for AZ Game and Fish Commission

PHOENIX — The Governor’s Office is accepting applications for the Arizona Game and Fish Commission through Sept. 17. The commission welcomes applicants who are knowledgeable and passionate about Arizona wildlife and its long-term conservation.

Residents of Apache, Cochise, Coconino, Graham, Greenlee, La Paz, Mohave, Navajo, Pima, Pinal, and Yuma counties are eligible to apply. The commission is structured to ensure representation from a variety of counties, and therefore residents of Gila, Maricopa, Yavapai, or Santa Cruz counties are ineligible for this vacancy.

Applications must be received or postmarked no later than 5 p.m. Sept. 17. Applications received or postmarked after the deadline will not be considered.

More information about the Arizona Game and Fish Commission is available at www.azgfd.com/agency/commission. Individuals also may contact the Governor’s Office of Boards and Commissions at (602) 542-2449.

Information provided by Arizona Game and Fish