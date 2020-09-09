Patti Jackson named semi-finalist for Arizona Rural Teacher of the Year for Coconino County
Originally Published: September 9, 2020 2:55 p.m.
WILLIAMS, Ariz. - Third grade teacher Patti Jackson has been named a semi-finalist for the Arizona Rural Schools Association Teacher of the Year for Coconino County.
Williams Unified School District said Jackson is a creative and dedicated educator who has given her heart and mind to the students of Williams for the last 20 years.
“She is the type of teacher who stays positive, creates engaging lessons and has a smile or hug for whomever needs one,” the district stated.
