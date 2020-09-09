OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Free Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Discovery Map Event Calendar Grand Canyon Tour Guide Williams Tour Guide
e-Edition
WILLIAMS LOCAL NEWS
GRANDN CANYON LOCAL NEWS
REGIONAL & STATE
SPORTS
OUT OF THE PAST
OPINION
FEATURES
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Discovery Map 928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Event Calendar Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Purchase a Photo RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)

Subscribe Now
Williams News Logo
Grand Canyon News Logo
Trusted local news leader for Williams AZ and the Grand Canyon
Wed, Sept. 09
Weather  54.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Old Tucson closing indefinitely; coronavirus hurt attendance

(Adobe Stock)

(Adobe Stock)

By Associated Press
Originally Published: September 9, 2020 10:53 a.m.

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Old Tucson, a western-themed attraction and former film set for dozens of classic movies, is closing indefinitely due to financial fallout from the coronavirus.

Pima County announced Sept. 8 that it will assume responsibility for the attraction on Sept. 14 and begin working on a new plan for the park's future.

Old Tucson General Manager Terry Verhage said the ongoing COVID-19 public health protocols and restrictions limited park attendance to the point where the venue could no longer stay in business.

Pima County Attractions and Tourism Office Director Diane Frisch said the county will seek ideas from potential operators about what Old Tucson could be in the future.

It's not the first time Old Tucson has been closed for an indefinite period or impacted by outside forces that reduced attendance.

Much of the attraction was destroyed by fire in 1995 and remained closed until the park reconstruction was completed two years later.

Built in 1939 as a replica of the 1860's-era Tucson by Paramount Pictures for the movie "Arizona," Old Tucson has served as the site for more than 400 films, television series, music videos and commercials.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

COVID-19 leads to changes in wildland fire camps, briefings
Arizona governor calls up National Guard, restricts businesses in Coconino County and others
Flagstaff restricts restaurants, closes other businesses
Virus sweeps through Northern Arizona homeless shelter
More Arizona counties could see gyms, nightclubs reopen
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
Sports
Obituaries
Regional & State