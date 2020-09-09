Old Tucson closing indefinitely; coronavirus hurt attendance
TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Old Tucson, a western-themed attraction and former film set for dozens of classic movies, is closing indefinitely due to financial fallout from the coronavirus.
Pima County announced Sept. 8 that it will assume responsibility for the attraction on Sept. 14 and begin working on a new plan for the park's future.
Old Tucson General Manager Terry Verhage said the ongoing COVID-19 public health protocols and restrictions limited park attendance to the point where the venue could no longer stay in business.
Pima County Attractions and Tourism Office Director Diane Frisch said the county will seek ideas from potential operators about what Old Tucson could be in the future.
It's not the first time Old Tucson has been closed for an indefinite period or impacted by outside forces that reduced attendance.
Much of the attraction was destroyed by fire in 1995 and remained closed until the park reconstruction was completed two years later.
Built in 1939 as a replica of the 1860's-era Tucson by Paramount Pictures for the movie "Arizona," Old Tucson has served as the site for more than 400 films, television series, music videos and commercials.
- Obituary: Laurence Cesar Madrid
- Man allegedly kidnaps, assaults girlfriend at Kaibab Lake
- Skydiving plane crashes at Grand Canyon
- Arizona man gets probation for Mexican gray wolf killing
- Williams reports zero cases; Coconino County reports 125 deaths total
- Xanterra adjusts sustainability practice in response to virus
- Williams 911 week of Aug. 24-30
- Obituary: Norman Gregory Smith
- Vikings are back: Fall sports get underway at Williams High School
- Outdoors and camping focus for Williams marketing
- Skydiving plane crashes at Grand Canyon
- Obituary: Laurence Cesar Madrid
- Small plane crashes at Grand Canyon's South Rim entrance
- Man allegedly kidnaps, assaults girlfriend at Kaibab Lake
- 120-acre glamping business coming to Valle
- Unsecured load causes injury on South Road in Williams
- AIA gives update on return to high school sports
- Arizona man gets probation for Mexican gray wolf killing
- Pilot identified in plane crash outside Grand Canyon
- Tough choice: WUSD hears from parents
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: