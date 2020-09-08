OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Free Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Discovery Map Event Calendar Grand Canyon Tour Guide Williams Tour Guide
e-Edition
WILLIAMS LOCAL NEWS
GRANDN CANYON LOCAL NEWS
REGIONAL & STATE
SPORTS
OUT OF THE PAST
OPINION
FEATURES
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Discovery Map 928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Event Calendar Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Purchase a Photo RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)

Subscribe Now
Williams News Logo
Grand Canyon News Logo
Trusted local news leader for Williams AZ and the Grand Canyon
Wed, Sept. 09
Weather  54.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Williams-Grand Canyon News experiencing technical difficulties

Originally Published: September 8, 2020 1:26 p.m.

Williams-Grand Canyon News is currently experiencing technical difficulties caused by its servers and some computer work stations being offline.

The system outage is impacting our ability to service accounts, process payments and other vital operations.

The Williams-Grand Canyon News websites, williamsnews.com and grandcanyonnews.com, are fully operational and unaffected by the system outage.

Customers with urgent issues wishing to contact Williams-Grand Canyon News can call our main phone line at 928-635-4426, but our staff may not be able to access information to fully assist you.

We apologize for this inconvenience. Technicians are working on the issue but no estimated resolution time can be determined at this time.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

UPDATE: Power restored to all of Williams at 9 p.m. Mar. 8
Squirrel takes out power from Williams to the Grand Canyon
Power outage at Phantom Ranch causes temporary closures
<center>Rangers' Log</center>
<center>Rangers' Log</center>
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
Sports
Obituaries
Regional & State