Williams-Grand Canyon News experiencing technical difficulties
Williams-Grand Canyon News is currently experiencing technical difficulties caused by its servers and some computer work stations being offline.
The system outage is impacting our ability to service accounts, process payments and other vital operations.
The Williams-Grand Canyon News websites, williamsnews.com and grandcanyonnews.com, are fully operational and unaffected by the system outage.
Customers with urgent issues wishing to contact Williams-Grand Canyon News can call our main phone line at 928-635-4426, but our staff may not be able to access information to fully assist you.
We apologize for this inconvenience. Technicians are working on the issue but no estimated resolution time can be determined at this time.
