Structural concerns force closure of bridge in Grand Canyon

The Silver Bridge that spans the Colorado River at Grand Canyon National Park has been closed because of structural damage. (Photo/NPS)

The Silver Bridge that spans the Colorado River at Grand Canyon National Park has been closed because of structural damage. (Photo/NPS)

By Associated Press
Originally Published: September 6, 2020 7:19 p.m.

GRAND CANYON NATIONAL PARK, Ariz. (AP) — The National Park Service has closed a bridge in the Grand Canyon that hikers use to cross the Colorado River.

The Park Service said Sunday that the Silver Bridge along the Bright Angel Trail would be closed immediately due to concerns about the bridge's structural safety.

Instead of crossing the bridge near Phantom Ranch, hikers will need to cross the river via the Black Bridge.

Hikers on the Bright Angel Trail will have to travel 1.5 miles more to get to the Black Bridge.

Park officials said there is no estimated time of repair for the bridge and it will remain closed until further notice.

