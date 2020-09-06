Structural concerns force closure of bridge in Grand Canyon
GRAND CANYON NATIONAL PARK, Ariz. (AP) — The National Park Service has closed a bridge in the Grand Canyon that hikers use to cross the Colorado River.
The Park Service said Sunday that the Silver Bridge along the Bright Angel Trail would be closed immediately due to concerns about the bridge's structural safety.
Instead of crossing the bridge near Phantom Ranch, hikers will need to cross the river via the Black Bridge.
Hikers on the Bright Angel Trail will have to travel 1.5 miles more to get to the Black Bridge.
Park officials said there is no estimated time of repair for the bridge and it will remain closed until further notice.
- Obituary: Laurence Cesar Madrid
- Man allegedly kidnaps, assaults girlfriend at Kaibab Lake
- Skydiving plane crashes at Grand Canyon
- Arizona man gets probation for Mexican gray wolf killing
- Williams reports zero cases; Coconino County reports 125 deaths total
- Xanterra adjusts sustainability practice in response to virus
- 120-acre glamping business coming to Valle
- Vikings are back: Fall sports get underway at Williams High School
- Obituary: Norman Gregory Smith
- Williams 911 week of Aug. 24-30
- Skydiving plane crashes at Grand Canyon
- Obituary: Laurence Cesar Madrid
- Small plane crashes at Grand Canyon's South Rim entrance
- Man allegedly kidnaps, assaults girlfriend at Kaibab Lake
- 120-acre glamping business coming to Valle
- Unsecured load causes injury on South Road in Williams
- AIA gives update on return to high school sports
- Arizona man gets probation for Mexican gray wolf killing
- Pilot identified in plane crash outside Grand Canyon
- Tough choice: WUSD hears from parents
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: