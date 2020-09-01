OFFERS
Williams reports zero cases; Coconino County reports 125 deaths total

Coronavirus testing (Stock photo)

Coronavirus testing (Stock photo)

Originally Published: September 1, 2020 12:12 p.m.

The city of Williams currently has no active cases of COVID-19, and a cummulative total of 67 since the initial spread of the virus in Arizona in early spring, according to Coconino County officials.

Active cases are removed from the list after 14 days, the time experts believe the virus is no longer present.

Ash Fork and Parks each have 1-5 cases recorded since March, and Grand Canyon Village has recorded 45.

Arizona health officials reported 5,871 new cases of the coronavirus, but no new deaths as of Aug. 31.

The Arizona Department of Health Services has recorded 201,835 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state since the pandemic began.

The death toll is 5,029.

Coconino County

There are 3,205 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Coconino County and 125 deaths as of Aug. 31.

Testing available

Coconino County Health and Human Services (CCHHS) in partnership with the Federal Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) is extending its COVID-19 Testing Surge through Sept. 4.

The testing sites offer self-administered nasal swabs and are operational as follows:

• Fort Tuthill County Park, 2446 Fort Tuthill Loop, Flagstaff, now through Sept. 4, daily, noon – 8 p.m.

Individuals seeking COVID-19 testing at a testing surge site are asked to register in advance to expedite the testing process. Registration for testing is available at https://www.doineedacovid19test.com.

Individuals will be instructed on how to conduct a self-administered nasal swab test. Health professionals will guide participants through the testing process. Persons who do not feel comfortable self-administering a test should contact their healthcare provider or call the COVID-19 nformation line for information on other testing options.

Test results will be available within 24 - 72 hours from the time specimens arrive at the lab. Those tested will receive the results through an online portal

Testing is free of charge and is provided on a first come first served basis. Everyone at the testing site is required to wear a mask or face covering.

More information is available at www.coconino.az.gov/covid19 or from the county COVID-19 information line at (928) 679-7300, Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

