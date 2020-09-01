OFFERS
Obituary: Norman Gregory Smith

Originally Published: September 1, 2020 2:46 p.m.

Norman Gregory Smith, 72, of Delores, Utah died August 30, 2020, at the University of Utah Hospital in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Norman was born on May 27, 1948. A service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020, at Cortez Cemetery. Bishop Jeremy Yarbrough will officiate.

Visitation will take place from 7 - 9 p.m. Friday, Sept. 4, 2020, at Ertel Memorial Chapel. Services are under the direction of Ertel Funeral Home. To send condolences or to view the full obituary, log on to www.ertelfuneralhome.com and click on the obituary section.

