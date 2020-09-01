OFFERS
Williams News Logo
Grand Canyon News Logo
Trusted local news leader for Williams AZ and the Grand Canyon
Tue, Sept. 01
Obituary: Laurence Cesar Madrid

Laurence Cesar Madrid

Laurence Cesar Madrid

Originally Published: September 1, 2020 2:40 p.m.

Laurence Cesar (Wencho, Larry) Madrid, 32, was born Sept. 15, 1987, in Flagstaff, Arizona and was raised in Williams, Arizona. Laurence passed away suddenly on Aug. 23, 2020 in Gillette, Wyoming.

He is survived by his loving daughters Janessa and Autumn, parents Teresa R. Madrid and Luciano Madrid, twin sister Delia, brothers Leopoldo and Luciano, stepsons Jaxon, Bentley, and Caid, his former wife Anna, and many aunts’ uncles and cousins. He is preceded in death by his primo-hermano Frankie Madrid and paternal grandparents Ramon and Guillermina Madrid

Laurence loved his family, especially his daughters. They were the light of his life. If you were lucky enough to be his friend that automatically made you his family. There wasn’t anything he wouldn’t do for anyone. He made time for anyone if you text him, he would always respond. If you called him, he would answer. He was always there for everyone. He may have given you sarcastic answer, but he would laugh, and smile and he always made you feel better. His laugh was infectious, and you couldn’t help but respond. Laurence grew up playing youth sports in Williams. Then played high school football. He always gave his all and never held back. Then went to Universal Technical Institute in Phoenix where he graduated as a certified mechanic. He moved to Wyoming in 2009 where he became a welder in the coal mines of Wyoming. He loved welding and he was so good at it.

His love and laughter will forever be in our hearts. May he rest in peace.

The family asks that in lieu of flowers that a donation be made to AFSP Arizona (afsp.org/Arizona) in memory/honor of Laurence.

Funeral services will be held Sept. 5 in San Luis Mexico time to be determined. Sept. 19 Williams, Arizona, the blessing will be at Kaibab Lake at 2 p.m. A reception will follow at the Sultana Theater.

