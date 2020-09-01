Obituary: Bruce Oliver Weems

Bruce Oliver Weems – husband, father and dear friend passed away Aug. 16, 2020 at the age of 76.

Bruce was surrounded by his loving family in his home.

Bruce was born in Modesto, California but soon after moved to Flagstaff, Arizona. He was a proud veteran of the Navy and served in Vietnam from 1962-1966. Bruce grew up and raised a family in Flagstaff. He worked with the Carpenter’s Union for 35 years. He was considered the “master of the trade.”

In 1993, Bruce and his wife moved to Williams, Arizona, where they enjoyed retirement. Bruce spent his retirement days hiking and spending time in the woods with his “gal” (wife) Cheryl. Bruce was very passionate about family, friends, nature and wildlife. He loved to share his knowledge with others in carpentry, hunting and outdoor skills.

Bruce was preceded in death by son Mike Weems, brother Steve Weems, sister Ruby Weems and parents Jack and Clara Weems. He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Cheryl Weems, siblings Jacque and Woody Weems, children Sharon Weems, Gail Stanfield (Chase) and grandchildren Madelyn Johnson, Tanner Jackson, Meagan Duty (Zach), Ashley Rice (Morgan), Austin Kunkle, Hunter Stanfield and five great grandchildren.

A celebration of life will be held Sept. 26, 2020 from 1:30-3 p.m. outdoors in the green field just past Spring Valley Cabin in Parks, Arizona.