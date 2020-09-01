OFFERS
Community movie nights a hit in Tusayan

With safety concerns at the forefront, the Tusayan Town Council hosted its first ever Sunset Movies event Aug. 27. (Lo Frisby/WGCN)

With safety concerns at the forefront, the Tusayan Town Council hosted its first ever Sunset Movies event Aug. 27. (Lo Frisby/WGCN)

Originally Published: September 1, 2020 12:05 p.m.

With safety concerns at the forefront, the Tusayan Town Council hosted its first ever Sunset Movies event Aug. 27.

photo

The first Sunset Movie Night in Tusayan was held Aug. 27 at the Imax Theater in Tusayan. (Lo Frisby/WGCN)

Social distancing rules were in effect and assigned seating was provided. Masks were also available for free to attendees. The Grand Canyon Visitor Center sold snacks for the event, and there was a mask decorating contest. Attendees were also encouraged to bring lawn chairs – sanitized chairs were also made available for those who needed them.

Movies were shown Aug. 27, 28 and 29.

More information about upcoming showings is available at tusayan-az.gov/movies.

