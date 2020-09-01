Community movie nights a hit in Tusayan
With safety concerns at the forefront, the Tusayan Town Council hosted its first ever Sunset Movies event Aug. 27.
Social distancing rules were in effect and assigned seating was provided. Masks were also available for free to attendees. The Grand Canyon Visitor Center sold snacks for the event, and there was a mask decorating contest. Attendees were also encouraged to bring lawn chairs – sanitized chairs were also made available for those who needed them.
Movies were shown Aug. 27, 28 and 29.
More information about upcoming showings is available at tusayan-az.gov/movies.
- Skydiving plane crashes at Grand Canyon
- Small plane crashes at Grand Canyon's South Rim entrance
- Man allegedly kidnaps, assaults girlfriend at Kaibab Lake
- Unsecured load causes injury on South Road in Williams
- 120-acre glamping business coming to Valle
- Pilot identified in plane crash outside Grand Canyon
- Lake Powell fishing report: Big fish stops running at Lake Powell
- Guardians of the forest: Charlie Nixon shapes a life of purpose
- Coconino County Sheriff’s Office recovers body from Sycamore Canyon
- McSally rallies Williams during campaign visit
- Skydiving plane crashes at Grand Canyon
- Small plane crashes at Grand Canyon's South Rim entrance
- Two teens on ATVs killed in collision north of Kingman
- Early election results: Williams voters select mayor, councilmembers
- Man allegedly kidnaps, assaults girlfriend at Kaibab Lake
- Unsecured load causes injury on South Road in Williams
- AIA gives update on return to high school sports
- 120-acre glamping business coming to Valle
- Arizona man gets probation for Mexican gray wolf killing
- Halfway Fire at 97 Acres, Forward Progress Halted
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: