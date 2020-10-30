Arizona sees massive turnout, smooth process in early voting
By Astrid Galvan, Associated Press
Originally Published: October 30, 2020 4:35 p.m.
Most Read
- Flagstaff seeks public input on new name for Agassiz Street
- Suicide victim identified at Grand Canyon National Park
- Kingman City Council votes to remove mask mandate
- Children sustain minor injuries, driver arrested after Williams school bus leaves roadway
- Man dies in fall at Glen Canyon Dam Overlook, crews find remains of another body
- Donald Trump Jr. holds Native American rally in Williams
- Trump signs Arizona Senator’s PTSD treatment bill into law
- Arizona man gets probation for Mexican gray wolf killing
- Etched in stone: Weintraub passes the torch
- High winds Sunday, first taste of snow Monday morning for Williams
- Suicide victim identified at Grand Canyon National Park
- Flagstaff seeks public input on new name for Agassiz Street
- Donald Trump Jr. hosts Native Americans for Trump rally in Williams
- Pumpkin Patch Train departs Williams starting Oct. 5
- Domestic violence conviction leads to ban at Grand Canyon National Park
- Man dies in fall at Glen Canyon Dam Overlook, crews find remains of another body
- Obituary: Lorenzo Rodriguez
- Children sustain minor injuries, driver arrested after Williams school bus leaves roadway
- Camp Verde man accused in traffic death of police officer faces second-degree murder charge
- Arizona man gets probation for Mexican gray wolf killing
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: