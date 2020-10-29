OFFERS
Thu, Oct. 29
Trump signs Arizona Senator’s PTSD treatment bill into law

Originally Published: October 29, 2020 12:20 p.m.

U.S. SENATE – President Donald Trump recently signed into law U.S. Senator Martha McSally’s (R-AZ) bill to expand mental health treatment options for veterans to seek innovative therapies to combat PTSD and other mental health issues

The bill was part of a larger package known as the Commander John Scott Hannon Veterans Mental Health Care Improvement Act.

“Every veteran is impacted by their service differently and we owe them the best possible access to care,” McSally said. “I was pleased to see my bill to help veterans access innovative and potentially life-changing therapies signed into law as part of broader mental health legislation.”

The bill requires the VA to launch a study into posttraumatic growth therapy, which can help turn veterans lives around, according to McSally.

The bill will also increase funding for state and local suicide prevention groups and improve VA telehealth access.

“This is a crucial initiative to save lives and improve mental health care for veterans in our country,” McSally said.

On Jan. 28, Senators McSally and Tim Kaine (D-VA) introduced the Veterans Posttraumatic Growth Act.

The act requires the VA to conduct a pilot program to study the benefits of nonprofit posttraumatic growth programs relative to traditional models of mental health care. Posttraumatic growth therapy and whole health therapy address many factors in a person’s life, such as relationships, family, jobs, finances, and others, instead of focusing solely on traditional therapies and pharmaceutical options.

