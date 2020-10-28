Lady Vikes post wins against Ash Fork and Seligman

WILLIAMS, Ariz. — The Williams Lady Vikes are on a roll as they cruised past Ash Fork and Seligman this week.

The Vikings took on the undefeated Spartans, winning in three games 25-12, 25-11, 25-12.

The Vikings then travelled to Seligman where they beat the team 25-4, 25-9, 25-10.

The Mayer Wildcats cancelled the homecoming game against the Vikings because the team was in contact with a COVID-postiive student last week.

The team hopes to reschedule.

The Lady Vikings stay home this week where they will face Joseph City Oct. 29 at 6 p.m., and Mogollon Oct. 30 at 5 p.m.

The Vikings football team faces Mogollon at home Oct. 30 at 7 p.m.