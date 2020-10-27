Preparing for the season: Halloween Craft Fair raises $800
Originally Published: October 27, 2020 3:58 p.m.
The Halloween Craft Fair Oct. 24 at the Sultana Theatre in Williams raised $800 that will go to Junipine Fire Department’s Auxiliary and Northern Arizona Animal Search and Rescue.
Local businesses and and vendors participated in the sale which included homemade baked goods, handmade items, jewelry, and more. Organizers thanked Jason Olson, Stef Mathewson, Jill Ghiardi Hudson, Cathy Hart and Annette Chaney, among others for thier help in making the event successful.
Most Read
- Suicide victim identified at Grand Canyon National Park
- Children sustain minor injuries, driver arrested after Williams school bus leaves roadway
- Donald Trump Jr. holds Native American rally in Williams
- Williams Christmas Parade and Tree Lighting set for Nov. 28
- Letter: I am no longer a candidate for Tusayan council
- Pumpkin Patch Train departs Williams starting Oct. 5
- Grand Canyon Junction? Group seeks input for Valle name change
- Vikings honor long-time team nurse Nell Brown
- Domestic violence conviction leads to ban at Grand Canyon National Park
- Man dies in fall at Glen Canyon Dam Overlook, crews find remains of another body
- Suicide victim identified at Grand Canyon National Park
- Donald Trump Jr. hosts Native Americans for Trump rally in Williams
- Pumpkin Patch Train departs Williams starting Oct. 5
- Domestic violence conviction leads to ban at Grand Canyon National Park
- Man dies in fall at Glen Canyon Dam Overlook, crews find remains of another body
- Obituary: Lorenzo Rodriguez
- Children sustain minor injuries, driver arrested after Williams school bus leaves roadway
- Camp Verde man accused in traffic death of police officer faces second-degree murder charge
- Arizona man gets probation for Mexican gray wolf killing
- Anonymous tip leads to discovery of human remains at Mesa Verde
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: