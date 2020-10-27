OFFERS
Tue, Oct. 27
Preparing for the season: Halloween Craft Fair raises $800

The Halloween Craft Fair took place Oct. 24 at the Sultana Theatre in Williams. (Photo/Connie Moore Duff)

The Halloween Craft Fair took place Oct. 24 at the Sultana Theatre in Williams. (Photo/Connie Moore Duff)

Originally Published: October 27, 2020 3:58 p.m.

The Halloween Craft Fair Oct. 24 at the Sultana Theatre in Williams raised $800 that will go to Junipine Fire Department’s Auxiliary and Northern Arizona Animal Search and Rescue.

photo

(Photo courtesy of Connie Moore Duff)

photo

(Photo courtesy of Connie Moore Duff)

Local businesses and and vendors participated in the sale which included homemade baked goods, handmade items, jewelry, and more. Organizers thanked Jason Olson, Stef Mathewson, Jill Ghiardi Hudson, Cathy Hart and Annette Chaney, among others for thier help in making the event successful.

