Obituary: Gary Arend
Gary R. Arend was born to Edmund and Alice Arend on September 11, 1943 in Phoenix, Arizona, and died on October 21, 2020 in Flagstaff, Arizona.
Gary was a beloved husband, father, friend and colleague. He worked for Maricopa Country Sheriff’s Department for two and a half years, then worked for twenty plus years for the Arizona Highway Patrol (Department of Public Safety-DPS) from which he retired in 1990. He went on to be elected three times to the Bench as the Presiding Limited Jurisdiction Justice (Justice of the Peace) in Bullhead City, Arizona. At retirement in 2002 as Justice of the Peace, he and his wife moved to Williams, Arizona where they lived for thirteen years before moving to Flagstaff, Arizona.
Gary enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping and the yearly family reunion which included the much-anticipated horseshoe competition.
Gary belonged to the Catholic Knights of Columbus as a Fourth Degree Knight, the Kiwanis Club, and was Police Officer of the Year (four times), Counselor at the DPS Academy, DPS Firearms Instructor, DPS Defensive Driving Instructor, and a member of the Arizona Judicial Conduct Board. He was also active in the Catholic Church in Bullhead City and Williams, Arizona.
He is survived by his wife of fifty-six years, three sons, five grandchildren and three brothers.
Services will be held at the San Francisco de Asis Catholic Parish in Flagstaff, Arizona on October 29, 2020. A Rosary will be prayed at 10 a.m. and the service will begin at 10:30 a.m. A graveside service will follow at the Calvary Catholic Cemetery in Flagstaff. Direction to the reception will be provided at the church and graveside services.
Gary will be greatly missed by friends and family. Condolences can be offered to the family at norvelowensmortuary.com.
