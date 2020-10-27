Kingman City Council votes to remove mask mandate

KINGMAN — After a lengthy discussion regarding perceived benefits and consequences of repealing the city’s mask mandate, Kingman City Council voted 4-3 to repeal the measure Oct. 20.

Prior to the discussion, council heard from City Clerk Annie Meredith that the city had received 78 written comments in favor of the mask mandate and four in opposition.

The original proclamation requiring that persons over the age of six wear face coverings when entering places of businesses in Kingman went into effect July 1, and was later extended through the month of August. In late August, the mayor extended the proclamation, which is designed to curb the spread of the coronavirus, through 2020.