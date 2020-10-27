OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Free Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Discovery Map Event Calendar Grand Canyon Tour Guide Williams Tour Guide
e-Edition
WILLIAMS LOCAL NEWS
GRANDN CANYON LOCAL NEWS
REGIONAL & STATE
SPORTS
OUT OF THE PAST
OPINION
FEATURES
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Discovery Map 928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Event Calendar Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Purchase a Photo Smart Source Coupons General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)

Subscribe Now
Williams News Logo
Grand Canyon News Logo
Trusted local news leader for Williams AZ and the Grand Canyon
Tue, Oct. 27
Weather  34.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Kingman City Council votes to remove mask mandate

Rep. Regina Cobb (R-Kingman) addresses Kingman City Council prior to its vote to remove the mask mandate at its Oct. 20 meeting. (Travis Rains/Kingman Miner)

Rep. Regina Cobb (R-Kingman) addresses Kingman City Council prior to its vote to remove the mask mandate at its Oct. 20 meeting. (Travis Rains/Kingman Miner)

By Travis Rain, Kingman Daily Miner
Originally Published: October 27, 2020 4:14 p.m.

KINGMAN — After a lengthy discussion regarding perceived benefits and consequences of repealing the city’s mask mandate, Kingman City Council voted 4-3 to repeal the measure Oct. 20.

Prior to the discussion, council heard from City Clerk Annie Meredith that the city had received 78 written comments in favor of the mask mandate and four in opposition.

The original proclamation requiring that persons over the age of six wear face coverings when entering places of businesses in Kingman went into effect July 1, and was later extended through the month of August. In late August, the mayor extended the proclamation, which is designed to curb the spread of the coronavirus, through 2020.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
Sports
Obituaries
Regional & State