OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Free Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Discovery Map Event Calendar Grand Canyon Tour Guide Williams Tour Guide
e-Edition
WILLIAMS LOCAL NEWS
GRANDN CANYON LOCAL NEWS
REGIONAL & STATE
SPORTS
OUT OF THE PAST
OPINION
FEATURES
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Discovery Map 928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Event Calendar Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Purchase a Photo Smart Source Coupons General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)

Subscribe Now
Williams News Logo
Grand Canyon News Logo
Trusted local news leader for Williams AZ and the Grand Canyon
Fri, Oct. 23
Weather  66.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Williams High School homecoming football and volleyball games cancelled

Viking Cody Jensen pursues a Fredonia player in an earlier season game. (Wendy Howell/WGCN)

Viking Cody Jensen pursues a Fredonia player in an earlier season game. (Wendy Howell/WGCN)

By Williams-Grand Canyon News
Originally Published: October 22, 2020 3:54 p.m.

WILLIAMS, Ariz. - The Williams High School homecoming football game has been cancelled for Oct. 23. Mayer High School cancelled because players were in contact with a student who has tested positive for COVID-19. The volleyball game has also been cancelled.

WHS Athletic Director Phillip Echeverria said he is hopeful the games can be rescheduled at a later date.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
Sports
Obituaries
Regional & State