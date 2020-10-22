Williams High School homecoming football and volleyball games cancelled
Originally Published: October 22, 2020 3:54 p.m.
WILLIAMS, Ariz. - The Williams High School homecoming football game has been cancelled for Oct. 23. Mayer High School cancelled because players were in contact with a student who has tested positive for COVID-19. The volleyball game has also been cancelled.
WHS Athletic Director Phillip Echeverria said he is hopeful the games can be rescheduled at a later date.
