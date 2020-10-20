Williams rolls over Fredonia; homecoming this Friday

WILLIAMS, Ariz. — The Vikings football team cruised to another easy win Oct. 16, when they routed the Fredonia Lynx 67-0.

The win makes three in a row for the Vikings.

Drew Logan had three touchdowns, Blake Smith ran for two, and Martin Aguilar, Kevin

Nunez Tyler Jensen, Cody Jensen and Zain Grantham had a touchdown apiece in the game.

Logan kicked 10 times, averaging 49.3 yards, with the longest kick at 60 yards.

Smith had one interception

Lady Vikes

The Williams girls volleyball team had their first loss of the year in a closely fought game with Mogollon Oct. 14.

The Lady Vikes traded games with the 2019 state runner-ups, going 25-14, 14-25, 28-26, 23-25, 12-15.

The team followed up with an easy win over Fredonia Oct. 16, 3-0.

The Vikings volleyball and football teams stay in Williams this week for Homecoming against Mayer Oct. 23.