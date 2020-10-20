Joshua Collet withdraws from Tusayan council race, endorses opponent

TUSAYAN, Ariz. – Tusayan resident Joshua Collet has withdrawn as a candidate for Tusayan town council and is endorsing his opponent, Greg Brush.

Collet announced his decision to withdraw from the race last week in a letter to the Tusayan community.

“Due to recent developments I feel that it has become necessary for me to step back and withdraw myself from the election. I would ask that you instead vote for Greg Brush,” Collet stated.

Collet went on to say that he believes Brush is committed to the future of Tusayan and the residents of Tusayan.

“Whether it is distributing goods for the food bank or providing life safety training for all our employees he (Brush) has become an essential part of our community,” Collet stated. “I look forward to seeing what new and fresh perspective he can bring to the town council and hope that you will join me in voting for Greg Brush.”



During the Aug. 4 primary election Brush received 65 votes and Collet 59. Clarinda Vail was declared mayor of Tusayan and Rebecca Wirth retained her seat on the town council. A runoff election between Brush and Collet for the final council seat was to be held during the Nov. 3 general election.

Vail stated that she would be honored to serve alongside Brush and respected Collet’s decision.

“Either would make a fine addition to the town council,” she said.



Brush currently serves as the chief of Tusayan Fire District and has lived in Tusayan since 2003.



Tusayan will welcome its new mayor as well as incumbent Wirth and Brush at the first regular council meeting Dec. 9.