Horse Fire near Crown King at 3,500 acres; evacuations in effect

CROWN KING, Ariz. - The Horse Fire, as of Friday evening, Oct. 16, has now consumed about 3,500 acres near Crown King, where evacuations are in effect, according to a news release from the Prescott National Forest.

Located 7 miles northwest of Crown King and 18 miles south of Prescott on the Bradshaw Ranger District, the fire started Thursday, Oct. 15, and is zero-percent contained.

Its cause is under investigation and is burning through juniper, chaparral and timber.

The Horse Fire grew to 3,500 acres overnight, the Forest Service said. Airtankers and helicopters were essential in slowing the spread of the fire as firefighters gained access.

The fire is in a remote section of the forest with steep, rugged terrain. The strategy for the Horse fire is full suppression as crews continue to use aircraft to slow the rate of spread and scout for holding features to use as containment lines. The fire burned active all night and spotted just south of Minnehaha as of 8 a.m. and has become well established.

All roads leading into Crown King have been closed – Goodwin, Senator Highway at Palace Station, and County Road 59 from Cleator, according to the news release. Please avoid the area to allow suppression resources to travel safely to and throughout the incident. A forest closure order can be expected for the trails and roads in and around the fire area.

The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office has issued a Code Red "Go" for the communities of Crown King, Minnehaha, Horsethief Cabins and any private inholdings in and around the fire area. There are evacuations currently in effect.

Crown King residents impacted by the Horse Fire can go to Mayer High School, 17300 E. Mule Deer Drive, and speak with the Evacuation Center staff regarding sheltering. American Red Cross and Community Health are hosting the Evacuation Center.

For information on the Code Red alerts issued you can visit the Sheriff’s Office Facebook page for updates or call 928-771-3321 or to sign up for Code Red notifications visit Yavapai County Code Red Notification.

Resources on the fire include an air attack, three air tankers, three helicopters, four hotshot crews, three Type 2 IA crews, and 10 engines, among others.

Weather is calling for maximum temperatures ranging from 84 to 86 degrees, minimum relative humidity of 8% to 11%, morning northeast winds 6 to 10 mph with gusts to 15 mph becoming variable at 6 to 8 mph, afternoon winds will shift to the west to southwest around 8 to 10 mph.

For more information visit or call the following:

• Fire Information: 928-925-1111

• Twitter: @PrescottNF

• Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/PrescottNF.

At A Glance: Resources

Due to the Horse Fire and evacuations of Crown King, the Yavapai County Emergency phone bank will be staffed and open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, and on Sunday if necessary. The number is 928-442-5103.

There are evacuations currently in effect. All roads leading into Crown King have been closed – Goodwin, Senator Highway at Palace Station, and County Road 59 from Cleator. Please avoid the area to allow suppression resources to travel safely to and throughout the incident. A forest closure order can be expected for the trails and roads in and around the fire area.

The large animal shelter team (LASER) and equine evacuation team (EEE) are standing down for the evening. They will be on recall if the situation changes.

The Red Cross will be closing the Mayer High School Evacuation Center at 8 p.m. but will be available by phone for impacted residents in the Crown King and Minnehaha evacuation area through the night. Call the Red Cross at 1-800-842-7349.

The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office now utilizes Code Red as its Emergency Notification System. With this service, we can send messages to residents and businesses within minutes with specific information when an emergency or time-sensitive issue arises. This is an essential service especially during a wildfire. Sign up here: https://public.coderedweb.com/CNE/en-US/A45C10E5EC0F

Information provided by the Prescott National Forest.