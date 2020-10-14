Suicide victim identified at Grand Canyon National Park

GRAND CANYON, Ariz. – Chad Hafford, 29, of Hudson, New Hampshire has been identified as a possible suicide victim within Grand Canyon National Park.

Body recovery teams were able to reach the victim, who was located approximately 350 feet below the rim, earlier this morning.

On Oct. 13 around noon, the Grand Canyon Regional Communications Center received a call alerting officials to a potential suicide. Responding staff conducted an initial hasty search and located a body below the rim just east of the Yavapai Geology Museum.

An investigation into the incident is being conducted by the National Park Service and the Coconino Medical Examiner's Office. No further information is available at this time.

If you or a loved one has thoughts of suicide, contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255). The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is a national network of local crisis centers that provides free and confidential emotional support to people in suicidal crisis or emotional distress 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.