Donald Trump Jr. hosts Native Americans for Trump rally in Williams
Rally to be held Oct. 15 at Williams Rodeo Grounds

Donald Trump Jr., speaks as he tapes his speech for the first day of the Republican National Convention from the Andrew W. Mellon Auditorium in Washington Aug. 24. Trump Jr. is scheduled to speak at a Native Americans for Trump rally in Williams, Arizona Oct. 15. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

Originally Published: October 14, 2020 10:15 a.m.

WILLIAMS, Ariz. – The Trump Campaign has announced that Donald Trump Jr. will be visiting Williams, Thursday, Oct. 15 for a Native Americans for Trump rally.

The outdoor rally will be held at the Williams Rodeo Grounds, 801 Rodeo Road at 1:30 p.m. (MST). Doors open at noon.

Navajo Nation Vice President Myron Lizer, who spoke at the Republican National Committee and has voiced his support for Trump, will reportedly be in attendance.

To register for the event visit the Trump Campaign’s website at www.donaldjtrump.com/events.

