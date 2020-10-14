Donald Trump Jr. hosts Native Americans for Trump rally in Williams

WILLIAMS, Ariz. – The Trump Campaign has announced that Donald Trump Jr. will be visiting Williams, Thursday, Oct. 15 for a Native Americans for Trump rally.

The outdoor rally will be held at the Williams Rodeo Grounds, 801 Rodeo Road at 1:30 p.m. (MST). Doors open at noon.

Navajo Nation Vice President Myron Lizer, who spoke at the Republican National Committee and has voiced his support for Trump, will reportedly be in attendance.

To register for the event visit the Trump Campaign’s website at www.donaldjtrump.com/events.