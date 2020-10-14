OFFERS
CDC recommends flu shots to prevent "twindemic," Tusayan, Grand Canyon offering vaccine
Flu shots and COVID-19 testing offered in Tusayan Oct. 22, by appointment at Grand Canyon Clinic

The CDC is recommending the public get their flu shot in order to prevent a "twindemic," with the potential for overcrowding hospitals. (Adobe stock)

Originally Published: October 14, 2020 12:09 p.m.

TUSAYAN, Ariz. – According to the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention (CDC), it’s likely that flu viruses and the virus that causes COVID-19 will both spread this fall and winter, potentially creating what some experts have referred to as a "twindemic."

With both of these viruses present, hospitals are concerned with the potential of being overburdened by both illnesses.

In order to prevent such an occurrence, the CDC is saying it is more important than ever for the public to get their flu vaccine this fall, not only to reduce the risk from flu but also to help conserve potentially scarce health care.

With flu season arriving in October, many locations throughout the country have already begun administering flu shots. Locally, Coconino County Health and Human Services (CCHHS) is offering flu shots at a variety of locations for a cost of $30 (visit coconino.az.gov for info).

Flu Shots/COVID-19 testing day in Tusayan Oct. 22

On Oct. 22, CCHHS will be partnering with the Tusayan Fire District (TFD) and Arizona State University (ASU) to administer flu shots, in addition to COVID-19 tests, from 9 a.m. -1p.m. at the Imax Theater parking lot in Tusayan.

No appointment is necessary for flu shots, and the cost is $30 per person. Cash and check payments or insurance are accepted.

For COVID-19, there will be two types of tests offered: nasal swab and saliva tests. Advanced registration is highly recommended for saliva testing, and is available at coconino.az.gov/covid19.

Tests are free of charge.

Masks will be required to receive a flu shot and/or COVID-19 test.

Grand Canyon Clinic offering flu shots by appointment

North Country HealthCare at Grand Canyon Clinic is also offering flu shots by appointment. The cost is $25 for those without insurance. For those with insurance, the shots are considered preventive care and are typically covered or offered at no cost.

To schedule an appointment call (928) 638-2551 or visit northcountryhealthcare.org/locations/grand-canyon.

In addition to offering flu shots, the clinic is also providing no-cost COVID-19 testing on Wednesdays from 1-2 p.m. by appointment. Those considering testing do not have to be symptomatic to receive a test. Those showing symptoms may schedule appointments any time throughout the week for a test. Masks are required.

Flu season safety

In addition to receiving a flu shot, the CDC recommends taking preventive action to reduce the odds of contracting the flu, such as social distancing and avoiding crowded gatherings, regular hand washing and covering coughs and sneezes to help slow the spread of germs.

More information and additional safety tips is available at cdc.gov/flu/prevention.

Blitz tests 72 in Grand Canyon communities
Flu season around the corner, shots now available at clinics
Flu vaccination clinic scheduled
Coconino County begins drive-up swab testing for COVID-19
Flu shots now available at Grand Canyon Clinic
