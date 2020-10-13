Vikings football, volleyball continue to dominate
Vikings football hosts first game 7 p.m., Friday, Oct. 23 at Williams High School
WILLIAMS, Ariz. — Vikings volleyball and football teams continued their winning ways last week, as the Lady Vikes beat Mayer, 3-0, Oct. 8 and Joseph City, 3-0, Oct. 9.
Vikings football cruised into Joseph City Oct. 9 and crushed the Wildcats 61-6.
Sophomore Drew Logan ran the ball 44 yards for four touch-downs to lead scoring for the Vikings. He was followed by Blake Smith’s 101 yards and one touchdown. Danny Siegfried, Jason Olsen, Preston Ford and Zain Grantham also contributed a touch-down apiece.
Grantham completed two passes for 68 yards.
Logan had 10 kicks for 742 yards, averaging 74 yards per kick. His longest kick was 60 yards. Logan also completed seven extra points on nine attempts.
The Lady Vikes travel to Fredonia Oct. 17 and then return home to face Ash Fork Oct. 20 at 6 p.m.
Vikings football hosts their first home game at 7 p.m., Oct. 23 against Mayer.
