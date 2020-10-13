OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Free Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Discovery Map Event Calendar Grand Canyon Tour Guide Williams Tour Guide
e-Edition
WILLIAMS LOCAL NEWS
GRANDN CANYON LOCAL NEWS
REGIONAL & STATE
SPORTS
OUT OF THE PAST
OPINION
FEATURES
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Discovery Map 928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Event Calendar Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Purchase a Photo Smart Source Coupons General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)

Subscribe Now
Williams News Logo
Grand Canyon News Logo
Trusted local news leader for Williams AZ and the Grand Canyon
Tue, Oct. 13
Weather  46.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Vikings football, volleyball continue to dominate
Vikings football hosts first game 7 p.m., Friday, Oct. 23 at Williams High School

Viking Drew Logan runs the ball for some yards during an early season scrimmage. (Wendy Howell/WGCN)

Viking Drew Logan runs the ball for some yards during an early season scrimmage. (Wendy Howell/WGCN)

By Wendy Howell
Originally Published: October 13, 2020 12:18 p.m.

WILLIAMS, Ariz. — Vikings volleyball and football teams continued their winning ways last week, as the Lady Vikes beat Mayer, 3-0, Oct. 8 and Joseph City, 3-0, Oct. 9.

Vikings football cruised into Joseph City Oct. 9 and crushed the Wildcats 61-6.

Sophomore Drew Logan ran the ball 44 yards for four touch-downs to lead scoring for the Vikings. He was followed by Blake Smith’s 101 yards and one touchdown. Danny Siegfried, Jason Olsen, Preston Ford and Zain Grantham also contributed a touch-down apiece.

Grantham completed two passes for 68 yards.

Logan had 10 kicks for 742 yards, averaging 74 yards per kick. His longest kick was 60 yards. Logan also completed seven extra points on nine attempts.

The Lady Vikes travel to Fredonia Oct. 17 and then return home to face Ash Fork Oct. 20 at 6 p.m.

Vikings football hosts their first home game at 7 p.m., Oct. 23 against Mayer.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Vikings football, volleyball sweep Bagdad
Vikings football and volleyball roll over Grand Canyon, Hayden
Fredonia Lynx no match for Vikings at homecoming
Bringing it home: Vikings volleyball and football dominate Joseph City
Lady Vikes volleyball make it 6 in-a-row
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
Sports
Obituaries
Regional & State