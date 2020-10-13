OFFERS
Ribbons for domestic violence

Tusayan Town Hall is located at 845 Mustang Drive in Tusayan. (Loretta McKenney/WGCN)

Tusayan Town Hall is located at 845 Mustang Drive in Tusayan. (Loretta McKenney/WGCN)

Originally Published: October 13, 2020 1:27 p.m.

The town of Tusayan show their support for Domestic Violence Awareness Month with a purple ribbon on the door to the town council chambers.

Residents and visitors may see purple ribbons around Tusayan, Grand Canyon and other northern Arizona communities as business owners attempt to bring awareness to this issue.

