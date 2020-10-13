Ribbons for domestic violence
Originally Published: October 13, 2020 1:27 p.m.
The town of Tusayan show their support for Domestic Violence Awareness Month with a purple ribbon on the door to the town council chambers.
Residents and visitors may see purple ribbons around Tusayan, Grand Canyon and other northern Arizona communities as business owners attempt to bring awareness to this issue.
