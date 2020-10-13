OFFERS
Flagstaff, Coconino volleyball game canceled because of COVID-19 exposure

By Williams-Grand Canyon News
Originally Published: October 13, 2020 12:04 p.m.

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — An Oct. 6 volley-ball match between Flagstaff and Coconino High Schools was canceled because of a person close to the team who was reportedly exposed to COVID-19.

The individual, who was associated with the Coconino team, tested positive for the coronavirus, which resulted in the cancellation of the game.

Flagstaff Unified School District announced the cancellation through a press release just a few minutes before the match was to begin.

The Coconino team will be under a 14-day quarantine before resuming play Oct. 20.

The team will miss at least six matches and is not allowed to practice during the quarantine.

