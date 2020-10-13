Ballot drop box at Williams Justice Court
Coconino County has provided a secure ballot drop-oﬀ box at the Williams Justice Court, 700 W. Railroad Avenue in Williams.
The box will be available every day and night until the general election, Nov. 3.
Ballots will be removed from the box on a daily basis by no less than two (one from each political party) election oﬃce personnel. The box is located for your convenience on the west side courthouse overﬂow parking lot for easy drop-oﬀ .
More information is available from the Elections Oﬃce at (928) 679-7860 or toll-free at 800-793-6181 or go to www. coconino.az.gov/elections.
- Pumpkin Patch Train departs Williams starting Oct. 5
- Williams plans power outage for west side
- Fort Verde Days returns to Camp Verde this weekend
- Man dies in fall at Glen Canyon Dam Overlook, crews find remains of another body
- Development near Grand Canyon one step closer
- On the trail of color: Fall eases into Williams
- North Rim prepares for seasonal closures, transitions to day use operations Oct. 19
- Bison herd to be reduced to fewer than 200 on North Rim
- Trial still looms for alleged murderer of Cathryn Gorospe
- Obituary: William Alan (Will) Wells
- Flagstaff man pleads guilty to starting 2019 fire in Canyon
- Pumpkin Patch Train departs Williams starting Oct. 5
- Arizona man gets probation for Mexican gray wolf killing
- Vacation rental website bans 1-night rentals in Arizona, cites large gatherings
- Anonymous tip leads to discovery of human remains at Mesa Verde
- Patriot Day parade draws the crowds in Williams
- Trial still looms for alleged murderer of Cathryn Gorospe
- Williams plans power outage for west side
- Fort Verde Days returns to Camp Verde this weekend
- Lees Ferry Campground opens to the public
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: