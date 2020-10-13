OFFERS
Ballot drop box at Williams Justice Court

Voters can now drop off ballots at the Ballot Box located at the Williams Justice Court in Williams. (Loretta McKenney/WGCN)

Originally Published: October 13, 2020 2:08 p.m.

Coconino County has provided a secure ballot drop-oﬀ box at the Williams Justice Court, 700 W. Railroad Avenue in Williams.

The box will be available every day and night until the general election, Nov. 3.

Ballots will be removed from the box on a daily basis by no less than two (one from each political party) election oﬃce personnel. The box is located for your convenience on the west side courthouse overﬂow parking lot for easy drop-oﬀ .

More information is available from the Elections Oﬃce at (928) 679-7860 or toll-free at 800-793-6181 or go to www. coconino.az.gov/elections.

