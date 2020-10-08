North Rim prepares for seasonal closures, transitions to day use operations Oct. 19

GRAND CANYON, Ariz. – Grand Canyon National Park's North Rim will begin day-use operations Oct. 19.

At this time, the Grand Canyon Lodge will close and no overnight accommodations, including camping, will be available to visitors at the North Rim.

The North Rim entrance gate on State Route 67, which provides vehicular access to the North Rim, will be closed Nov. 30, or after the first major snowstorm, if prior to that date.

Visitors exploring the North Rim after Oct. 19 should plan to be self-sufficient and bring enough food and water for the day. Limited services will be available.

The following services will remain operational:

• The General Store and the Grand Canyon Lodge will offer limited food and retail items while supplies last Wednesdays through Sundays from 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

• The self-serve gas station, including diesel, will be available for as long as State Route 67 is open. It will only accept credit and debit cards.

• After Oct. 31, water will only be available at the North Rim Backcountry Information Center.

The North Rim Backcountry Information Center will close for the season Nov. 1. The North Rim Visitor Center remains closed.

All visitors traveling to the North Rim until Nov. 30 should be prepared for winter driving conditions on State Route 67 and throughout the park. Snow, ice, and rain are common during this time of the year. Drivers can call Arizona Highway Information to check road conditions at 1-888-411-ROAD (7623).

Nearby, year-round lodging, food services, and fuel are located 45 miles north of the North Rim at Jacob Lake. Additional lodging and guest services are available in Fredonia, Arizona and Kanab, Utah.

The South Rim and Inner Canyon facilities remain open year-round.

More information about North Rim operations is available at (928) 638-7888 or www.nps.gov/grca.

Information provided by NPS