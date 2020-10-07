OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Free Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Discovery Map Event Calendar Grand Canyon Tour Guide Williams Tour Guide
e-Edition
WILLIAMS LOCAL NEWS
GRANDN CANYON LOCAL NEWS
REGIONAL & STATE
SPORTS
OUT OF THE PAST
OPINION
FEATURES
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Discovery Map 928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Event Calendar Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Purchase a Photo Smart Source Coupons General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)

Subscribe Now
Williams News Logo
Grand Canyon News Logo
Trusted local news leader for Williams AZ and the Grand Canyon
Wed, Oct. 07
Weather  45.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

FBI back on Navajo Nation looking to solve double homicide

The FBI is offering a $5,000 reward for information on a double homicide of two brothers murdered near Sawmill, Arizona, March 21. (Photo/FBI)

The FBI is offering a $5,000 reward for information on a double homicide of two brothers murdered near Sawmill, Arizona, March 21. (Photo/FBI)

By Associated Press
Originally Published: October 7, 2020 11:17 a.m.

To view this content you must be logged in as a subscriber.
Already have a digital account? Log in here
4 WEEKS
$2

UNLIMITED

DIGITAL ACCESS

4 WEEKS

1 YEAR
$20

UNLIMITED

DIGITAL ACCESS

FOR 12 MONTHS

Plans include full website access, e-Edition and exclusive online extras.
Print and Digital combo plans also available.
ALREADY A PRINT SUBSCRIBER?
Williams subscribe logo
Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

FBI seeking information on double homicide of Ohio brothers on Navajo Nation
FBI raises reward for info on Navajo Nation double homicide
1980 murder solved by detectives, cold case volunteers at Yavapai County Sheriff's Office
Couple's deaths in Grand Canyon remain unsolved
YCSO requesting help to solve cold-case homicide
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
Sports
Obituaries
Regional & State