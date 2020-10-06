Obituary: William Alan (Will) Wells
Originally Published: October 6, 2020 6:40 p.m.
William Alan (Will) Wells passed away peacefully in his sleep on Sept. 16, 2020 in Willcox, Arizona. Will was born in Prescott, Arizona on June 15, 1972 to Curt and Nancy Wells.
Will is survived by his wife, Shasta and children, Chisholm, Williams Tate and Abilene; mother, Nancy, father, Curt, brothers, Austin (Katie)and Casey, grandmother, Betty Wells and aunt, Jana Mantifel, as well as numerous family and friends.
A memorial service will be in Willcox, Arizona on Oct. 10, 2020 at 10 a.m. at the Willcox Rodeo Arena.
