Local youth baseball team claims title at Cactus Classic

PHOENIX, Ariz. — My Freeze 13U team won the Cactus Classic in Phoenix Sept. 26.

The team went undefeated over the course of the weekend 4-0. They won 17-0 and 6-4 in pool play on Sept. 26 to get the No. 1 seed in the tournament, then won 10-2 in the semi final game and 12-4 in the championship.

Hitting over 4 games:

14 Will Carpenter 9-13 with 2 RBIs;

11 Willie Akens 6-14 with 4 RBIs;

84 Luke Holt 7-11 with an RBI;

12 Chase Brown 6-11 with 6 RBIs;

1 Jake Hanley 5-12 with 4 RBIs;

88 Jace Maebe 3-10 with 2 RBIs;

10 Parker Reed 4-9;

5 Ayden Francom 8-12 with 2 RBIs;

8 Fitz Guinan 5-10 with and RBI and

99 DJ Faust 3-8 with 3 RBIs.

Pitching over 4 games:

10 Reed 8 innings pitched, 11 K’s, 2 earned runs;

14 Carpenter 4 innings pitched, 7 K’s, 1 earned run;

1 Hanley 7 innings pitched, 12 K’s, 5 earned runs and

88 Maebe 2 innings pitched, 2 K’s, 0 earned runs.