Local youth baseball team claims title at Cactus Classic
Originally Published: October 6, 2020 6:15 p.m.
PHOENIX, Ariz. — My Freeze 13U team won the Cactus Classic in Phoenix Sept. 26.
The team went undefeated over the course of the weekend 4-0. They won 17-0 and 6-4 in pool play on Sept. 26 to get the No. 1 seed in the tournament, then won 10-2 in the semi final game and 12-4 in the championship.
Hitting over 4 games:
14 Will Carpenter 9-13 with 2 RBIs;
11 Willie Akens 6-14 with 4 RBIs;
84 Luke Holt 7-11 with an RBI;
12 Chase Brown 6-11 with 6 RBIs;
1 Jake Hanley 5-12 with 4 RBIs;
88 Jace Maebe 3-10 with 2 RBIs;
10 Parker Reed 4-9;
5 Ayden Francom 8-12 with 2 RBIs;
8 Fitz Guinan 5-10 with and RBI and
99 DJ Faust 3-8 with 3 RBIs.
Pitching over 4 games:
10 Reed 8 innings pitched, 11 K’s, 2 earned runs;
14 Carpenter 4 innings pitched, 7 K’s, 1 earned run;
1 Hanley 7 innings pitched, 12 K’s, 5 earned runs and
88 Maebe 2 innings pitched, 2 K’s, 0 earned runs.
Most Read
- Pumpkin Patch Train departs Williams starting Oct. 5
- Anonymous tip leads to discovery of human remains at Mesa Verde
- Business beat: Bargains and Blessings Thrift Store has something for everyone
- Lees Ferry Campground opens to the public
- Another year without monsoons?
- Tensions rise as WUSD manages return to school
- Trial still looms for alleged murderer of Cathryn Gorospe
- Everyday heroes: Williams officers honored for lifesaving work
- Arizona man gets probation for Mexican gray wolf killing
- FBI raises reward for info on Navajo Nation double homicide
- Flagstaff man pleads guilty to starting 2019 fire in Canyon
- Pumpkin Patch Train departs Williams starting Oct. 5
- Arizona man gets probation for Mexican gray wolf killing
- Vacation rental website bans 1-night rentals in Arizona, cites large gatherings
- Patriot Day parade draws the crowds in Williams
- Anonymous tip leads to discovery of human remains at Mesa Verde
- Trial still looms for alleged murderer of Cathryn Gorospe
- 15 kayakers, paddle boarders escape injury after microburst hits Watson Lake
- Patriot Day Parade this weekend in Williams
- General Manager steps up to lead by example, with focus on positive attitudes
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: