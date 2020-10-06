OFFERS
Local youth baseball team claims title at Cactus Classic

My Freeze 13U team took home the title at the Cactus Classic in Phoenix Sept. 26. The team, which plays throughout the state, includes local youths Jace Maebe, Parker Reed and Aiden Ubel. (Submitted photo)

My Freeze 13U team took home the title at the Cactus Classic in Phoenix Sept. 26. The team, which plays throughout the state, includes local youths Jace Maebe, Parker Reed and Aiden Ubel. (Submitted photo)

Originally Published: October 6, 2020 6:15 p.m.

PHOENIX, Ariz. — My Freeze 13U team won the Cactus Classic in Phoenix Sept. 26.

The team went undefeated over the course of the weekend 4-0. They won 17-0 and 6-4 in pool play on Sept. 26 to get the No. 1 seed in the tournament, then won 10-2 in the semi final game and 12-4 in the championship.

Hitting over 4 games:

14 Will Carpenter 9-13 with 2 RBIs;

11 Willie Akens 6-14 with 4 RBIs;

84 Luke Holt 7-11 with an RBI;

12 Chase Brown 6-11 with 6 RBIs;

1 Jake Hanley 5-12 with 4 RBIs;

88 Jace Maebe 3-10 with 2 RBIs;

10 Parker Reed 4-9;

5 Ayden Francom 8-12 with 2 RBIs;

8 Fitz Guinan 5-10 with and RBI and

99 DJ Faust 3-8 with 3 RBIs.

Pitching over 4 games:

10 Reed 8 innings pitched, 11 K’s, 2 earned runs;

14 Carpenter 4 innings pitched, 7 K’s, 1 earned run;

1 Hanley 7 innings pitched, 12 K’s, 5 earned runs and

88 Maebe 2 innings pitched, 2 K’s, 0 earned runs.

