Falcons football readies for season

The Williams Elementary-Middle School Falcons prep for their first games. The team includes Brian Arredondo, Joseph Arrey, Nava Karol Castillo, Ty Harris, Jose Hernandez, Andy Lerma, Kenny Nicolls, Devin Radacy, Imanol Ruiz, Brody Trimble, Jack Dent, Quintin Ford, Mario Pedraza, Jovanni Perez, Brandon Rico, Cade Trimble, Jacob Winchester, Logan Winchester, Keenan Yazzie, Alex Beltran, Joaquin Godinez, Ricky Gonzalez, Kyle Mendoza, Kyle Pearson, Daniel Rigo, Johnny Romero, Kevin Smith and Joel Tua’one. Coaches are John Romero, Johnny Hatcher, Jeff Dent, Robert Harris, Corey Cooper and Damon Alvarado.