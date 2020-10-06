OFFERS
Falcons cheer rallies crowd at first game

The Williams Elementary-Middle School cheer team took to the field Oct. 3. Back row left: Mikayla Cox, Rhiannon Terry, Alina Velazquez, Berenice Hernandez, Luciana Pearson, Bianey Ramirez, Samantha Racher, Austin Garcia, Danika Howe and Joy Gonzalez. Front row from left: Elizabeth Ortiz, Talyon Town, Sierra Oswald, Mireya Hernandez, Faith Jensen, Reina Rocha, Haylie Lopez, Taylor Murphy and Madilyn Murphy. Bitty Cheerleader: Indie Murphy. Not pictured Erika Wolf. Coaches are Jennifer Cox, Melonie Daly and Lacey Pearson. Fitness Coach is Melissa Montoya (Submitted photo)

By Williams-Grand Canyon News
Originally Published: October 6, 2020 6:34 p.m.

(Submitted photo)

