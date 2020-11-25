Navajo Nation police seek public’s assistance in locating missing siblings

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. – An Amber Alert has been issued for two missing children from the Navajo Nation.

The Navajo Nation Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating two missing children, Jayda John, 7, and Jaylee Spencer, 14, who were taken from their uncle’s home in Fort Defiance, Arizona by his girlfriend, Kristy Marie Pinal, 29.

According to the police, Jayda and Jaylee were given permission by their mother to stay with their uncle in Fort Defiance on Nov. 21. On Nov. 22, the uncle of the girls indicated he left his residence to haul woods, when he returned, his vehicle was missing and Pinal, her 3-month old child, and his two nieces were not home. Pinal made contact with the girl’s mother indicating she would be returning that night but did not return. The children were reported missing Nov. 23.

Jayda is 4 feet tall, weighs around 50 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes. Jaylee is 5 feet 4 inches, weighs 130 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes. Jaylee has eczema on both her right and left arms.

Pinal is believed to be driving a 1998 green Saturn SL1 four-door sedan; Arizona plate BLE8163. She is 5 feet 2 inches, 120 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair. In Pinal’s last contact with Jaylee and Jayda’s mother, she indicated she was with her parents in Whiteriver, Arizona.

The Navajo Police Department has contacted the local law enforcement agency in Whiteriver. The missing children have been entered into the National Crime Information Center (NCIC).

Anyone who has seen the vehicle, Pinal or Jaylee and Jayda are asked to call 911 or the Navajo Police Department at (928) 871-6111 or (928) 871-6112.