State championship bound: Vikings beat Superior 44-26 in semifinals

WILLIAMS, Ariz. — The Williams Vikings are set to return to the 1A State Championships after beating Superior 44-26 last weekend in Phoenix.

A stellar fourth quarter scoring run pushed the Vikings past the Panthers to secure the semifinal win Nov. 21.

The game saw a steady back-and-forth between the teams, with the Vikings ahead 8-6 at the end of the first, 16-14 at the half and 24-20 at the end of the third. The Vikings outscored the Panthers 20-6 in the final quarter to take the win.

Drew Logan led the team with four touchdowns, with Jesse Sagor and Black Smith bringing in a touchdown apiece.

Logan finished the game with 23 carries for 236 yards. Sagor carried the ball nine times for 39 yards, and Smith had six carries for 33 yards.

Quarterback Zain Grantham completed six passes on 12 attempts for 60 yards. Preston Ford caught three passes for nine yards.

The Vikings managed to stifle the Panthers, although quarterback Matthew Cruz finished 33 of 51 passing attempts for 303 yards. Senior Adam Navarrette carried the ball 14 times for 89 yards in his final game.

The Vikings head to Coronado High School to face the Mogollon Mustangs Nov. 28. The Mustangs beat Bagdad 78-12 in the semifinals. The Mustangs routed the Vikings in an earlier season game, where the Vikings lost 48-8.

The Mustangs are ranked first in the 1A Conference. They finished the regular season undefeated with a 7-0 record. They beat every opponent by 38 or more points over the season.

The Vikings are ranked second with a 6-1 record this season.

Mogollon’s last State Championship win was in 2014.

This will be the fourth time in five years the Vikings have played in the title game. The Vikings won in 2017 and 2019.