A special visitor at Grand Canyon Deer Farm
Originally Published: November 24, 2020 3:21 p.m.
Grand Canyon Deer Farm is hosting Santa Claus every Friday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. from now until Christmas Eve.
Everyone is invited to visit the farm and tell Santa what’s on their Christmas list. More information is available from Grand Canyon Deer Farm.
Most Read
- Police incident: I-40 westbound closed west of Williams
- Update: DPS reopens I-40 west of Williams following police incident
- Forest Service seeks input on proposed pozzolan mining near Parks
- National Park Service faces $270 million wrongful death claim after decapitation
- No new restrictions, mandates from Ducey amid COVID-19 spike in Arizona
- Free saliva-based COVID-19 testing available at Fort Tuthill and NAU
- Williams 911: week of Nov. 6-15
- Arizona man gets probation for Mexican gray wolf killing
- Good Earth relocates saw mill from Williams to Bellemont with purchase of warehouse
- WUSD schools to remain open despite COVID cases
- Police incident: I-40 westbound closed west of Williams
- Suicide victim identified at Grand Canyon National Park
- Flagstaff seeks public input on new name for Agassiz Street
- On Arizona’s rotten fish list: Wildlife managers try incentivized harvesting to reduce brown trout population at Lee’s Ferry
- Update: DPS reopens I-40 west of Williams following police incident
- Free saliva-based COVID-19 testing available at Fort Tuthill and NAU
- Good Earth relocates saw mill from Williams to Bellemont with purchase of warehouse
- Arizona man gets probation for Mexican gray wolf killing
- Williams could see 5 to 9 inches of snow this weekend
- First snowstorm blows into Grand Canyon
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: