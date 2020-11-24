OFFERS
Tue, Nov. 24
A special visitor at Grand Canyon Deer Farm

Santa is now visiting with children and families at the Grand Canyon Deer Farm in Williams. (Photo/Grand Canyon Deer Farm)

Santa is now visiting with children and families at the Grand Canyon Deer Farm in Williams. (Photo/Grand Canyon Deer Farm)

Originally Published: November 24, 2020 3:21 p.m.

Grand Canyon Deer Farm is hosting Santa Claus every Friday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. from now until Christmas Eve.

Santa visits with deer and elk at the Grand Canyon Deer Farm. (Photo/Grand Canyon Deer Farm)

Everyone is invited to visit the farm and tell Santa what’s on their Christmas list. More information is available from Grand Canyon Deer Farm.

