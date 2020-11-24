Letter: Salvation Army accepting donations in Williams

Its that jingle jangle time of year again already!

This year proposes some challenge as to bell ringing for the Salvation Army.



In effort to collect for heating bills for those in need, while at the same time maintaining safety of bell ringers and those making contributions, there are kettles at various places around town for monetary donations:

-Williams-Grand Canyon News office

-CarQuest

-Canyon RV Park

-Colors Of The West

-Rod's Steak House

-True Value

I am always available by phone to meet to accept donations and to provide assistance via heating fees and food boxes (contact Cindy Rioux at (928) 221-3577).

Salvation Army also accepts online donations as well at https://www.salvationarmyusa.org/usn/contact/. Just specify Williams as our area and funds will be used specifically for Valle, Williams, Parks, Ash Fork and Seligman.

Thank you to our fabulous community and have a blessed holiday season.

Cindy Rioux,

Williams Service Extension Unit Chairperson