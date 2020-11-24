Letter: Salvation Army accepting donations in Williams
Its that jingle jangle time of year again already!
This year proposes some challenge as to bell ringing for the Salvation Army.
In effort to collect for heating bills for those in need, while at the same time maintaining safety of bell ringers and those making contributions, there are kettles at various places around town for monetary donations:
-Williams-Grand Canyon News office
-CarQuest
-Canyon RV Park
-Colors Of The West
-Rod's Steak House
-True Value
I am always available by phone to meet to accept donations and to provide assistance via heating fees and food boxes (contact Cindy Rioux at (928) 221-3577).
Salvation Army also accepts online donations as well at https://www.salvationarmyusa.org/usn/contact/. Just specify Williams as our area and funds will be used specifically for Valle, Williams, Parks, Ash Fork and Seligman.
Thank you to our fabulous community and have a blessed holiday season.
Cindy Rioux,
Williams Service Extension Unit Chairperson
- Police incident: I-40 westbound closed west of Williams
- Update: DPS reopens I-40 west of Williams following police incident
- Forest Service seeks input on proposed pozzolan mining near Parks
- National Park Service faces $270 million wrongful death claim after decapitation
- No new restrictions, mandates from Ducey amid COVID-19 spike in Arizona
- Free saliva-based COVID-19 testing available at Fort Tuthill and NAU
- Williams 911: week of Nov. 6-15
- Arizona man gets probation for Mexican gray wolf killing
- Good Earth relocates saw mill from Williams to Bellemont with purchase of warehouse
- WUSD schools to remain open despite COVID cases
- Police incident: I-40 westbound closed west of Williams
- Suicide victim identified at Grand Canyon National Park
- Flagstaff seeks public input on new name for Agassiz Street
- On Arizona’s rotten fish list: Wildlife managers try incentivized harvesting to reduce brown trout population at Lee’s Ferry
- Update: DPS reopens I-40 west of Williams following police incident
- Free saliva-based COVID-19 testing available at Fort Tuthill and NAU
- Good Earth relocates saw mill from Williams to Bellemont with purchase of warehouse
- Arizona man gets probation for Mexican gray wolf killing
- Williams could see 5 to 9 inches of snow this weekend
- First snowstorm blows into Grand Canyon
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: