Grinch spotted in Williams

The Grinch has been sighted in various businesses in Williams as well as the Red Lakes area. If you have a Grinch sighting, please snap a photo and post it to social media and tag Williams Police Department and the city of Williams. (Photo/Williams Police Department)

The Grinch has been sighted in various businesses in Williams as well as the Red Lakes area. If you have a Grinch sighting, please snap a photo and post it to social media and tag Williams Police Department and the city of Williams. (Photo/Williams Police Department)

Originally Published: November 24, 2020 3:28 p.m.

The holidays have arrived and so has the Grinch.

Williams Police Department is advising citizens to be on the lookout for the Grinch. Grinch sightings have been reported in Williams at Dairy Queen, the Williams Train Depot, Route 66 Nails, Wild West Junction, Goldies Route 66 Diner and other locations around Williams and the Red Lake area.

Grinch sighted In Williams

If you have a Grinch sighting, please snap a photo and post it to social media and tag Williams Police Department and the city of Williams.

According to Williams Police, the Grinch may be enticed by Christmas boxes, colorful wrapping paper, ribbons and bows.

