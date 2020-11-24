OFFERS
Tue, Nov. 24
Community Dinner to return in 2021

Originally Published: November 24, 2020 3:15 p.m.

Unfortunately, the Kiwanis Club of Williams is forced to cancel the 18th annual Williams Community Holiday Dinner, due to COVID-19.

The health and safety of you our guests, our wonderful contributors, the wonderful volunteers, the Williams School District employees and our own members is of our upmost priorities.

We hope that next year, we will be able to once again have the dinner.

We want to wish you all a wonderful Holiday season and hope that the year 2021, will bring us all a healthy, happy and wonderful year.

Have a blessed holiday season.

Bud Parenteau,

Kiwanis Club of Williams

