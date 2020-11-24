Community Dinner to return in 2021
Unfortunately, the Kiwanis Club of Williams is forced to cancel the 18th annual Williams Community Holiday Dinner, due to COVID-19.
The health and safety of you our guests, our wonderful contributors, the wonderful volunteers, the Williams School District employees and our own members is of our upmost priorities.
We hope that next year, we will be able to once again have the dinner.
We want to wish you all a wonderful Holiday season and hope that the year 2021, will bring us all a healthy, happy and wonderful year.
Have a blessed holiday season.
Bud Parenteau,
Kiwanis Club of Williams
- Police incident: I-40 westbound closed west of Williams
- Update: DPS reopens I-40 west of Williams following police incident
- Forest Service seeks input on proposed pozzolan mining near Parks
- National Park Service faces $270 million wrongful death claim after decapitation
- No new restrictions, mandates from Ducey amid COVID-19 spike in Arizona
- Free saliva-based COVID-19 testing available at Fort Tuthill and NAU
- Williams 911: week of Nov. 6-15
- Arizona man gets probation for Mexican gray wolf killing
- Good Earth relocates saw mill from Williams to Bellemont with purchase of warehouse
- WUSD schools to remain open despite COVID cases
- Police incident: I-40 westbound closed west of Williams
- Suicide victim identified at Grand Canyon National Park
- Flagstaff seeks public input on new name for Agassiz Street
- On Arizona’s rotten fish list: Wildlife managers try incentivized harvesting to reduce brown trout population at Lee’s Ferry
- Update: DPS reopens I-40 west of Williams following police incident
- Free saliva-based COVID-19 testing available at Fort Tuthill and NAU
- Good Earth relocates saw mill from Williams to Bellemont with purchase of warehouse
- Arizona man gets probation for Mexican gray wolf killing
- Williams could see 5 to 9 inches of snow this weekend
- First snowstorm blows into Grand Canyon
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: