Community calendar: week of Nov. 25
Gift boxes for soldiers
Several volunteers are continuing Dorothy Miller's project to distribute Christmas gift boxes to soldiers. Anyone interested in having a box sent to an active servicemember can submit names by contacting Viki at (928)635-1420 or Norma at (928)635-4644.
Senior Center thrift store reopens
The Senior Thrift Store is now open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. - noon and 12:30 -2 p.m. Donations are being accepted for resale items only.
WUSD Governing Board meetings
The public is invited to attend Williams Unified School District Governing Board meetings on second and fourth Wednesdays each month. Meetings are at Williams High School culinary room at 6 p.m. See WUSD2.org for meeting agendas.
Christmas Corner and Crafts and Rummage sale Dec. 4-5
A sale will be held at St. John's Episcopal-Lutheran Church Dec. 4-5, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. in Walker Hall. There will be gift wrapping of any treasures you ﬁ nd from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. both days. Shop for jewelry, Christmas décor, household items, clothing, toys, books, crafts, etc. Find items for gifting and creating the holiday spirit in your home. The church is located at 202 W. Grant Avenue. Masks are required (thank you for helping to keep our elves healthy!).
Veterans Sake
Veterans and their families are invited to attend meetings to discuss veteran issues and hear guest speakers. Veterans Sake meets every other Wednesday at 9 a.m. at the Parks in the Pines General Store. Free coffee and pastries are provided. More information is available from Monty at Veteran's Sake at (855) 483-8725. Upcoming meetings will take place Dec. 2, Dec. 16 and Dec. 30.
To add your events to the calendar, send an email to editorial@williamsnews.com
- Police incident: I-40 westbound closed west of Williams
- Update: DPS reopens I-40 west of Williams following police incident
- Forest Service seeks input on proposed pozzolan mining near Parks
- National Park Service faces $270 million wrongful death claim after decapitation
- No new restrictions, mandates from Ducey amid COVID-19 spike in Arizona
- Free saliva-based COVID-19 testing available at Fort Tuthill and NAU
- Williams 911: week of Nov. 6-15
- Arizona man gets probation for Mexican gray wolf killing
- Good Earth relocates saw mill from Williams to Bellemont with purchase of warehouse
- WUSD schools to remain open despite COVID cases
- Police incident: I-40 westbound closed west of Williams
- Suicide victim identified at Grand Canyon National Park
- Flagstaff seeks public input on new name for Agassiz Street
- On Arizona’s rotten fish list: Wildlife managers try incentivized harvesting to reduce brown trout population at Lee’s Ferry
- Update: DPS reopens I-40 west of Williams following police incident
- Free saliva-based COVID-19 testing available at Fort Tuthill and NAU
- Good Earth relocates saw mill from Williams to Bellemont with purchase of warehouse
- Arizona man gets probation for Mexican gray wolf killing
- Williams could see 5 to 9 inches of snow this weekend
- First snowstorm blows into Grand Canyon
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: