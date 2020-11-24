Community calendar: week of Nov. 25

Gift boxes for soldiers

Several volunteers are continuing Dorothy Miller's project to distribute Christmas gift boxes to soldiers. Anyone interested in having a box sent to an active servicemember can submit names by contacting Viki at (928)635-1420 or Norma at (928)635-4644.

Senior Center thrift store reopens

The Senior Thrift Store is now open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. - noon and 12:30 -2 p.m. Donations are being accepted for resale items only.

WUSD Governing Board meetings

The public is invited to attend Williams Unified School District Governing Board meetings on second and fourth Wednesdays each month. Meetings are at Williams High School culinary room at 6 p.m. See WUSD2.org for meeting agendas.

Christmas Corner and Crafts and Rummage sale Dec. 4-5

A sale will be held at St. John's Episcopal-Lutheran Church Dec. 4-5, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. in Walker Hall. There will be gift wrapping of any treasures you ﬁ nd from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. both days. Shop for jewelry, Christmas décor, household items, clothing, toys, books, crafts, etc. Find items for gifting and creating the holiday spirit in your home. The church is located at 202 W. Grant Avenue. Masks are required (thank you for helping to keep our elves healthy!).

Veterans Sake

Veterans and their families are invited to attend meetings to discuss veteran issues and hear guest speakers. Veterans Sake meets every other Wednesday at 9 a.m. at the Parks in the Pines General Store. Free coffee and pastries are provided. More information is available from Monty at Veteran's Sake at (855) 483-8725. Upcoming meetings will take place Dec. 2, Dec. 16 and Dec. 30.

To add your events to the calendar, send an email to editorial@williamsnews.com