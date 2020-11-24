Bill Williams Mountain closure reduced
WILLIAMS, Ariz. — Forest users can now access certain areas and trails on Bill Williams Mountain, as the Kaibab National Forest William Ranger District has reduced the closure that had been in place since fire restrictions were implemented this summer.
Forest Road 106 and the area within 100 feet on either side of the road remain closed for public safety. Although fire danger has decreased, safety hazards still exist on the mountain while fuels reduction and forest restoration operations are occurring on the steep slopes. Helicopter logging is complete. However, chipping, grinding, and removal of material are expected to continue through the season as conditions allow.
Visitors should continue to use caution on Bill Williams Mountain and avoid areas where restoration efforts are active. It is also important to remember that wildfires could still burn uncharacteristically for this time of year, given the weather and the overall conditions of the forest, and the public is urged to help prevent human-caused wildfires.
The Bill Williams Mountain Closure Order and map are available on the Kaibab National Forest alerts and notices webpage.
