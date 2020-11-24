OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Free Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Discovery Map Event Calendar Grand Canyon Tour Guide Williams Tour Guide
e-Edition
WILLIAMS LOCAL NEWS
GRANDN CANYON LOCAL NEWS
REGIONAL & STATE
SPORTS
OUT OF THE PAST
OPINION
FEATURES
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Discovery Map 928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Event Calendar Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Purchase a Photo Smart Source Coupons General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)

Subscribe Now
Williams News Logo
Grand Canyon News Logo
Trusted local news leader for Williams AZ and the Grand Canyon
Tue, Nov. 24
Weather  30.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Arizona winter high school sports delayed to January

Zain Grantham works the ball down court during a 2019-2020 season game. (Wendy Howell/WGCN)

Zain Grantham works the ball down court during a 2019-2020 season game. (Wendy Howell/WGCN)

By Associated Press
Originally Published: November 24, 2020 2 p.m.

PHOENIX (AP) — The Arizona Interscholastic Association Executive Board has delayed the start of winter high school sports until January as coronavirus cases surge across the state.

The board voted Nov. 18 that winter sports seasons will be allowed to start Jan. 5 and must end by Feb. 19. Teams must practice for at least 14 days before starting competition.

The maximum number of games for basketball and soccer will remain at 20. But the board approved two extra wrestling matches, increasing the maximum allowed from 12 to 14.

The board also said no fans will be allowed until further notice and no invites, regional tournaments or out-of-state competition will be allowed.

Executive Director David Hines made the recommendation Monday after meeting with health officials.

“Delaying the start of the season will give our coaches and administrators time to implement safety protocols and put sports modifications in place,” Hines said. “The executive board felt it was necessary to fight for these students to have a chance. They see the need in the schools they are representing.”

Coronavirus benchmarks call for less than 100 cases per 100,000 residents, two weeks under 7 percent positivity and two weeks under 10 percent hospitalizations.

The spring season has also been slightly changed, with official practices being pushed to Feb.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Contact Us
Submit Questions, Comments, or Story Ideas

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
Sports
Obituaries
Regional & State