OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Free Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Discovery Map Event Calendar Grand Canyon Tour Guide Williams Tour Guide
e-Edition
WILLIAMS LOCAL NEWS
GRANDN CANYON LOCAL NEWS
REGIONAL & STATE
SPORTS
OUT OF THE PAST
OPINION
FEATURES
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Discovery Map 928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Event Calendar Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Purchase a Photo Smart Source Coupons General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)

Subscribe Now
Williams News Logo
Grand Canyon News Logo
Trusted local news leader for Williams AZ and the Grand Canyon
Sat, Nov. 21
Weather  30.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Update: DPS reopens I-40 west of Williams following police incident

Interstate 40 west of Williams was closed briefly for a police incident the morning of Nov. 20. (Photo/ADOT)

Interstate 40 west of Williams was closed briefly for a police incident the morning of Nov. 20. (Photo/ADOT)

Originally Published: November 20, 2020 1:45 p.m.

Update: The Arizona Department of Public Safety has reopened all lanes of I-40 west of Williams.

An emergency alert went out to Coconino County residents via tests, phone and email around 11:50 a.m. Nov. 20. A second alert a few minutes later advised people the road had reopened.

The closure has backed up traffic and people can expect delays.

They said police units are still on scene and advise motorists to proceed with caution.

Original story:

WILLIAMS, Ariz. - Coconino County Sheriff's Office and the Arizona Department of Public Safety have issued an alert for a police incident on I-40.

The westbound lane of Interstate 40 is closed at milepost 156, 5 miles west of Williams. The closure will remain in effect until further notice. Law enforcement officials are asking people to avoid the area.

No further information is available at this time.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Contact Us
Submit Questions, Comments, or Story Ideas

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
Sports
Obituaries
Regional & State