Update: DPS reopens I-40 west of Williams following police incident

Update: The Arizona Department of Public Safety has reopened all lanes of I-40 west of Williams.

An emergency alert went out to Coconino County residents via tests, phone and email around 11:50 a.m. Nov. 20. A second alert a few minutes later advised people the road had reopened.

The closure has backed up traffic and people can expect delays.

They said police units are still on scene and advise motorists to proceed with caution.

Original story:

WILLIAMS, Ariz. - Coconino County Sheriff's Office and the Arizona Department of Public Safety have issued an alert for a police incident on I-40.

The westbound lane of Interstate 40 is closed at milepost 156, 5 miles west of Williams. The closure will remain in effect until further notice. Law enforcement officials are asking people to avoid the area.

No further information is available at this time.