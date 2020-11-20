Police incident: I-40 westbound closed west of Williams
Originally Published: November 20, 2020 11:55 a.m.
WILLIAMS, Ariz. - Coconino County Sheriff's Office and the Arizona Department of Public Safety have issued an alert for a police incident on I-40.
The westbound lane of Interstate 40 is closed at milepost 156, 5 miles west of Williams. The closure will remain in effect until further notice. Law enforcement officials are asking people to avoid the area.
No further information is available at this time.
